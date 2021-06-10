Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.15

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.15 ($14.29) and last traded at €12.49 ($14.69), with a volume of 994220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.86 ($13.95).

KCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

