Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 776.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.31. 645,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,836. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

