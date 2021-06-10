Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 259,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

