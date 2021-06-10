Neo Price Reaches $51.06 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $51.06 or 0.00138631 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and $622.11 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062081 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00183092 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

