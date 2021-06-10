MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 65.3% Higher This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $77,030.73 and approximately $265.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064319 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001724 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

