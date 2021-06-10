Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.23. 969,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70. STERIS has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.