Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 842,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.