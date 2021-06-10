$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post $560.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.36 million and the lowest is $558.30 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

NYSE:MMP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,331. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

