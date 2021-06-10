Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $157.62 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $31.52 million and $4.48 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $157.62 or 0.00428353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00853924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498875 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

