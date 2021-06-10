C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,059,090 shares of company stock worth $571,837,251 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $7,905,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.