DATx (DATX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $192,616.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $192,616.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00853924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498875 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.