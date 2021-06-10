Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits Sells 1,000 Shares

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

CSU stock traded down C$2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,769.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$1,921.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,795.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.34.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.5003782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.228 per share. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

