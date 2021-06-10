$2.01 EPS Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.95. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

RBC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.08. 226,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.