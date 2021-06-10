$24.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post sales of $24.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.20 billion and the highest is $24.99 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $102.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.64 billion to $104.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,660. Target has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

