iHuman (NYSE:IH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iHuman (NYSE:IH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.12 million-34.65 million.

iHuman stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 82,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,878. iHuman has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.