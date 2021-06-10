Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $373.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.00 million and the highest is $379.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.