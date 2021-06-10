Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) PT at $4.40

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 1,924,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $473.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

