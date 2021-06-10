CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 3,111,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

