Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00850537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.37 or 0.08476324 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

