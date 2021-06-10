Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.11

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.