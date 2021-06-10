NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0132 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.00854376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.51 or 0.08506600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089223 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

