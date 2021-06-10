$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.73. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

