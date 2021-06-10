FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.
FTC Solar stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 469,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,321. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
