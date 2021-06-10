FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 469,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,321. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

