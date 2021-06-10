South State CORP. Buys 2,097 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

South State CORP. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 176,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

