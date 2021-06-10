UMA (UMA) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $12.32 or 0.00033625 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $749.69 million and $27.60 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00852405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.69 or 0.08499368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089209 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,792,950 coins and its circulating supply is 60,860,298 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

