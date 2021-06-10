Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO remained flat at $$97.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,321. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

