Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,185. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

