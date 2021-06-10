Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 117,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

