NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper Buys 700 Shares

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $22,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

