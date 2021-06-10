Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 8,180 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 180,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,730. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

