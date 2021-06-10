Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell Buys 3,700 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 799,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,378. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

