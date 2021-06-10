Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $61,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.89. 125,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.33. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.