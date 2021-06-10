Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,667 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.52. 1,027,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

