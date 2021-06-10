Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $486.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

PZZA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $101.27. 421,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,125. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

