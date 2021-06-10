Standard Family Office LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $135.86. 228,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

