JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $908,835.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and $908,835.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

