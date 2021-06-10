BSC Station (BSCS) Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

