Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/21/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/13/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 2,512,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,893. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

