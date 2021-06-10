Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/8/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 5/21/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 2,512,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,893. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
