Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $104,553.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00462737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.01251925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,163,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

