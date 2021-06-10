Analyzing Transphorm (TGAN) & The Competition

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Transphorm to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Transphorm alerts:

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors -23.33% 1.81% 0.86%

59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transphorm and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2106 8315 15467 644 2.55

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 97.13%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.30 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.82 million 18.72

Transphorm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Transphorm rivals beat Transphorm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.