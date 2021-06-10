Summitry LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.4% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 120,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.7% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 355,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $612.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.