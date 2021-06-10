$1.24 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $82.65. 2,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

