Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

THO traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

