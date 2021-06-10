$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,711. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17. Ball has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

