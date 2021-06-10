Sei Investments Co. Has $216.54 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.00. 116,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

