American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.15 Million

Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $475.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $82.81. 4,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,849. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 12.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at $302,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

