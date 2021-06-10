Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $73.54. 12,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $3,664,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

