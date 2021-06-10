DEX (DEX) Price Down 53.3% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. DEX has a total market cap of $890,079.79 and approximately $25,102.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.04 or 0.00852943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.44 or 0.08510065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00089282 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

