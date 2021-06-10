SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $54,581.69 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00897184 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

