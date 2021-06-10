HelloGold (HGT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $235,241.11 and $76.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

